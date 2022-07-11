Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

