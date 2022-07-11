Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLB. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of COLB opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $40.78.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $170.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 31.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $48,312.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,874.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,713 shares of company stock valued at $158,593. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

