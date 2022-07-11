Comcast’s (CMCSA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their hold rating on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.51. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

