Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Community Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82. Community Financial has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Financial will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCFC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Community Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,285,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Community Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

