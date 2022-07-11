Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 4,192 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.16, for a total transaction of $1,363,070.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,907,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,504 shares of company stock worth $27,274,259 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $331.20 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $186.61 and a one year high of $339.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.88 and its 200 day moving average is $295.19.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Argus lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

