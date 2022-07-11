Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $34,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 56.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.44 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

