Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $89.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.91.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.96.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.