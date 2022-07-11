Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $17.64 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.08% of Garmin worth $17,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 15.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Garmin by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after buying an additional 81,134 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $102.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.53 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.30.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.61%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

