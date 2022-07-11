Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $58.97 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,172 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up approximately 1.2% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.13% of IQVIA worth $58,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,423,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $166,276,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 1,061.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,094,000 after acquiring an additional 547,089 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $103,040,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2,730.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 313,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,422,000 after acquiring an additional 302,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $219.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.82.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

