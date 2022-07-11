Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $7.85 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.11.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DE opened at $302.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $92.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.41. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

