Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 192,950 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 945,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192,950 shares during the period. MetLife makes up 1.4% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.11% of MetLife worth $66,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $602,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

NYSE:MET opened at $62.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average is $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. MetLife’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.