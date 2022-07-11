Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,033,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,703.90.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,769.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,045.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,223.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,689.46 and a one year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

