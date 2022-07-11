Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 12,599 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,599 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $43.11 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $178.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

