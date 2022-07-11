Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 12,841 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,009 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,841 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 172.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Intel by 37.4% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 43.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 110,756 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 33,336 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Intel by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.21.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.53 on Monday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

