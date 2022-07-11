Comparing Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) & Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH)

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) and Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Astra Space and Boomer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A -46.21% -38.89% Boomer N/A N/A N/A

Astra Space has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boomer has a beta of 54.76, indicating that its share price is 5,376% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Astra Space and Boomer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A N/A -$257.78 million ($1.06) -1.35 Boomer $11.47 million 0.11 -$15.56 million N/A N/A

Boomer has higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Astra Space and Boomer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00 Boomer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Astra Space currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 249.65%. Given Astra Space’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Astra Space is more favorable than Boomer.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.5% of Astra Space shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boomer beats Astra Space on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astra Space (Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc. designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

About Boomer (Get Rating)

Boomer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various wellness products and services. It operates through Boomer E-Commerce, Boomer Wholesale, and Boomer Vietnam divisions. The company is involved in the research, development, acquisition, licensing, and sale of specialized natural products, including pain relief roll-ons; instafreeze pain rubs; immune gummies and tinctures, immune shots, and immune strength packages; pet supplements; massage oils; libido-enhancing supplements; and sunscreen products and lip balms. It also provides cloth face masks, gloves, gaiters, gowns, PPE pack covers, safety glasses, and sanitizers. The company sells its products online at BoomerNaturals.com, BoomerNaturalsWholesale. com, CVS.com, and TommyBahamaWellness.com, as well as though Boomer Naturals retail stores, approximately 8,000 CVS retail locations, Tommy Bahama retail locations, resorts and golf shops, chiropractic offices, specialty stores, and nail salons. Boomer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

