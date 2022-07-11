Comparing Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) & Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) and Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalent has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

75.4% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Catalent shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Catalent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Catalent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A -41.15% -36.37% Catalent 10.72% 15.07% 6.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Catalent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Catalent 0 1 6 0 2.86

Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $6.38, suggesting a potential upside of 444.87%. Catalent has a consensus price target of $142.86, suggesting a potential upside of 27.77%. Given Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Corvus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Catalent.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Catalent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$43.24 million ($0.90) -1.30 Catalent $4.00 billion 5.01 $529.00 million $2.76 40.51

Catalent has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Pharmaceuticals. Corvus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Catalent beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers. The company also develops CPI-818, a covalent inhibitor of ITK, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial to treat patients with various malignant T-cell lymphomas, as well as designed to inhibit the proliferation of certain malignant T-cells; and Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with either advanced or refractory renal cell cancer. Its preclinical stage products include CPI-182, an antibody designed to block inflammation and myeloid suppression; and CPI-935, an adenosine A2B receptor antagonist to prevent fibrosis. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Angel Pharmaceuticals for the development its pipeline of targeted investigational medicines. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Catalent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations. The Biologics segment provides biologic cell-line; develops and manufactures cell therapy and viral based gene therapy; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, vials, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services. The Oral and Specialty Delivery segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing across a range of technologies along with integrated downstream clinical development and commercial supply solutions. This segment also offers oral delivery solutions platform comprising pre-clinical screening, formulation, analytical development, and current good manufacturing practices services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics clinical trials. It also offers FastChain demand-led clinical supply services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. Catalent, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

