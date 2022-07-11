Comparing Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) and ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) and ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Enservco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of ProPetro shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Enservco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of ProPetro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Enservco and ProPetro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A ProPetro 1 1 4 0 2.50

ProPetro has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 82.66%. Given ProPetro’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProPetro is more favorable than Enservco.

Profitability

This table compares Enservco and ProPetro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco N/A N/A N/A ProPetro -2.21% -2.62% -2.04%

Volatility & Risk

Enservco has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProPetro has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enservco and ProPetro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco $15.34 million 1.48 -$2.51 million ($1.09) -1.82 ProPetro $874.51 million 1.09 -$54.19 million ($0.22) -41.68

Enservco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProPetro. ProPetro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enservco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enservco beats ProPetro on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enservco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 338 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain region consisting of western Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, western North Dakota, and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including Eagle Ford Shale and Permian Basin in Texas. Enservco Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

ProPetro Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources. As of December 31, 2021, its fleet comprised 12 hydraulic fracturing units with 1,423,000 hydraulic horsepower. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

