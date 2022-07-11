Comparing Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Kubient has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kubient and Light & Wonder, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Light & Wonder 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kubient presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 460.75%. Light & Wonder has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.20%. Given Kubient’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kubient is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Kubient shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Light & Wonder shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kubient and Light & Wonder’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.74 million 5.59 -$10.29 million ($0.85) -1.26 Light & Wonder $2.15 billion 2.06 $371.00 million $4.15 11.18

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Kubient. Kubient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Light & Wonder, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -370.08% -44.41% -38.96% Light & Wonder 16.02% -8.77% 2.45%

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Kubient on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kubient (Get Rating)

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About Light & Wonder (Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc. develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company also offers software design, development, licensing, maintenance, support services, and technology solutions. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

