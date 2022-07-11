Compass Group’s (CPG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.22) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.22) to GBX 2,050 ($24.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.19) to GBX 1,825 ($22.10) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.23) to GBX 1,500 ($18.16) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,751.50 ($21.21).

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 1,760 ($21.31) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,721.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,695.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,395.50 ($16.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,841.98 ($22.31). The company has a market capitalization of £31.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,292.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Sundar Raman bought 5,030 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,776 ($21.51) per share, for a total transaction of £89,332.80 ($108,177.28). Also, insider Ireena Vittal bought 111 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,796 ($21.75) per share, for a total transaction of £1,993.56 ($2,414.10).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

