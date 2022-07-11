CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Holdings Boosted by Potomac Capital Management Inc.

Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares during the period. CompoSecure accounts for 3.1% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned 3.20% of CompoSecure worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at $10,905,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at $4,105,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at $3,284,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at $2,697,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000.

In related news, major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc acquired 109,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $796,232.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,868,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,856,561.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $494,622.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,058,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,080,196.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 730,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,436. Company insiders own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

CMPO stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. Research analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

