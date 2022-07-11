CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Shares Acquired by Potomac Capital Management Inc.

Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares during the period. CompoSecure accounts for about 3.1% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.20% of CompoSecure worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMPO. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth $2,697,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth $3,284,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth $4,105,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth $10,905,000.

NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $5.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.45. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc bought 109,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $796,232.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,868,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,856,561.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,366,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,049.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 730,911 shares of company stock worth $5,250,436. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

