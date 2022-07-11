ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.56.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $86.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.01. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

