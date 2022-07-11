Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 141,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

NYSE GLW opened at $32.61 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $43.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

