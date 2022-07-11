Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Broadcom by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $498.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $201.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $457.59 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $577.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.