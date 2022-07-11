Critical Comparison: 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) vs. Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 DigiTech 32.31% 38.66% 17.45% Perella Weinberg Partners -0.07% 25.26% 11.07%

360 DigiTech pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Perella Weinberg Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. 360 DigiTech pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Perella Weinberg Partners pays out -41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 360 DigiTech and Perella Weinberg Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 DigiTech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 3 0 3.00

360 DigiTech presently has a consensus price target of $29.70, suggesting a potential upside of 90.96%. Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus price target of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 194.45%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than 360 DigiTech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.9% of 360 DigiTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

360 DigiTech has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Perella Weinberg Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 DigiTech $2.61 billion 0.91 $907.28 million $5.46 2.85 Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 0.67 -$9.42 million ($0.67) -8.70

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners. Perella Weinberg Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 360 DigiTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

360 DigiTech beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service. It also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. The company serves consumers, and micro- and small-business owners. The company was formerly known as 360 Finance, Inc. and changed its name to 360 DigiTech, Inc. in September 2020. 360 DigiTech, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York. Perella Weinberg Partners operates as a subsidiary of Perella Weinberg Partners Group LP.

