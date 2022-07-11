Critical Survey: Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) versus Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) and Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and Ever-Glory International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ermenegildo Zegna N/A -82.29% -14.51% Ever-Glory International Group -1.23% -2.97% -1.21%

Ermenegildo Zegna has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ever-Glory International Group has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.8% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Ever-Glory International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Ever-Glory International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and Ever-Glory International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ermenegildo Zegna $1.53 billion 0.35 -$160.90 million N/A N/A Ever-Glory International Group $330.98 million 0.05 -$90,000.00 ($0.27) -4.41

Ever-Glory International Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ermenegildo Zegna and Ever-Glory International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ermenegildo Zegna 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ever-Glory International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ermenegildo Zegna presently has a consensus target price of $11.53, indicating a potential upside of 7.99%. Given Ermenegildo Zegna’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ermenegildo Zegna is more favorable than Ever-Glory International Group.

Summary

Ermenegildo Zegna beats Ever-Glory International Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances. The company also offers luxury womenswear and childrenswear under the Thom Browne brand, as well as provides eyewear, cufflinks and jewelry, watches, underwear, and beachwear manufactured by third parties under licenses. It serves customers through its retail stores and online channels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Trivero, Italy. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is a subsidiary of Monterubello Societa' Semplice.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear. Its products include coats, jackets, slacks, skirts, shirts, trousers, and jeans for women; vests, jackets, trousers, skiwear, shirts, coats, and jeans for men; and coats, vests, down jackets, trousers, knitwear, and jeans for children. The company offers its woman apparel under the La go go, Velwin, Sea To Sky, Jizhu, and idole brands. It also engages in the import and export of apparel, fabric, and accessories. The company provides its products directly to consumers through retail stores, as well as online stores at Tmall, Dangdang mall, JD.com, VIP.com, etc. As of March 31, 2022, it operated 848 stores in China. The company is based in Nanjing, the Peoples Republic of China.

