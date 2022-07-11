Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after buying an additional 13,239 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 61,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

CCI stock opened at $171.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.60. The company has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

