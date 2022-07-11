Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stake Trimmed by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.10.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $118.18 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day moving average of $132.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

