Cwm LLC Acquires 229 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Pool by 12.2% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in Pool by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Pool by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pool by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Pool by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.00.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $378.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $382.49 and its 200 day moving average is $434.49. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $324.14 and a 12 month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. Pool’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

