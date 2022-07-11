Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.9% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $53,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR stock opened at $262.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $191.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.07.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

