Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 291,597 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,015,889,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Danaher by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,638,000 after buying an additional 90,063 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,612,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,188,523,000 after buying an additional 166,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,152,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,122,000 after buying an additional 67,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR stock opened at $263.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.01.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.07.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.