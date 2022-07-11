Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. ACG Wealth grew its position in Deere & Company by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.11.
About Deere & Company (Get Rating)
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.