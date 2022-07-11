Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,779,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,646,000 after buying an additional 98,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Delek US by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,239,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Delek US by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after buying an additional 124,683 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after buying an additional 333,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Delek US by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 996,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 51,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Delek US to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Delek US from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

DK stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.72. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Delek US Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.