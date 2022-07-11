Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $71.77 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.77.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.
In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.41. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
