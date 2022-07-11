Delta Air Lines (DAL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Delta Air Lines has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DAL opened at $29.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $502,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 429.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

