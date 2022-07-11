Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $313,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAL opened at $29.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

