Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €55.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €55.00 ($57.29) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DUE. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($41.67) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($43.75) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($48.96) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.50 ($32.81) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($46.88) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €22.44 ($23.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €21.32 ($22.21) and a 52 week high of €44.08 ($45.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €24.42 and a 200-day moving average of €30.12.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.