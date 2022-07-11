Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€9.00” Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €9.00 ($9.38) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SHA. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.25) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($6.67) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.50) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.81) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.56) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €5.53 ($5.76) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($11.77) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($17.44). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.05.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

