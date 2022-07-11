Devolver Digital’s (DEVO) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of DEVO opened at GBX 63 ($0.76) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £278.62 million and a PE ratio of 1,050.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.48. Devolver Digital has a 12-month low of GBX 50 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 222 ($2.69).

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

