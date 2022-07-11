Diligent Investors LLC Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV opened at $152.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $270.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

