Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBMGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$7.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$9.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.39.

Shares of TSE:DBM opened at C$6.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$569.64 million and a P/E ratio of 5.01. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$5.86 and a 52-week high of C$8.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$851.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$725.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.7400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

In related news, Director Marc Seguin purchased 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.10 per share, with a total value of C$49,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 231,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,410,930.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

