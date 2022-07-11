Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.94 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,384,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after buying an additional 1,664,485 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after buying an additional 639,285 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,305,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,486,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $523,586,000 after buying an additional 206,548 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $238.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

