Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,115 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.71.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $619.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $720.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

