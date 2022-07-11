Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 9,815 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,815 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,996,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.1% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 52,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 94.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of PM opened at $93.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.83 and its 200 day moving average is $100.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.