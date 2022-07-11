Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,867 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 45.8% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 78,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 24,593 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 96,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 76.6% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 73,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 32,032 shares during the last quarter.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR opened at $47.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.02. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.