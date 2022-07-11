DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 17.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 23.7% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $55.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.17.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

