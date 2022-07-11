Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives $166.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.27. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $105.34 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.01.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 453.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,961,000 after buying an additional 442,802 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after buying an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 61.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,442,000 after buying an additional 238,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 9,092.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 95,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after buying an additional 94,560 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

