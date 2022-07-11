Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF)

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vext Science from C$1.70 to C$1.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Vext Science alerts:

OTCMKTS:VEXTF opened at 0.36 on Friday. Vext Science has a 12-month low of 0.27 and a 12-month high of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.33.

Vext Science ( OTCMKTS:VEXTF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported 0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of 0.01.

About Vext Science (Get Rating)

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. The company is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.