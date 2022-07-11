Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 3.1% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned 0.06% of Ecolab worth $28,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Argus lowered their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.94.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL stock opened at $155.61 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.