Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Cowen

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $98.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,325.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,840 shares of company stock worth $17,999,457. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

